A Kennewick slashing victim knew trouble was coming. He told his mom what to do if it found him

The mother of a man who suffered a 9-inch gash in his throat March 31 said her son figured there would be trouble with the friend who was eventually accused of the attack.
Lyle Montoure, 51, is in a medically induced coma, has pneumonia in both lungs and is in serious condition at Trios Southridge Hospital.
Evan M. Strother, also 51, pleaded innocent Thursday in Benton County Superior Court to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. His trial is scheduled May 21.
The two men had argued outside Montoure’s home at the Heatherstone Apartments, 1212 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, apparently over Montoure’s girlfriend. A friend of both men recorded the conflict on his phone.
Montoure’s mother, Beverly Swope, told the Herald her son called her about three weeks earlier and said he’d encountered Strother in the Tri-Cities. She believed Strother, who attended Kennewick High School with Montoure, had returned after living in California.
The two men had been good friends as young men, but Strope said her son was wary after seeing him again.
“He said, ‘I don’t want him coming around,’” she recalled.
Swope said Montoure called her a second time, anticipating trouble.
What kind of friend drives and leaves you to bleed to death on the side of the road?
Beverly Swope, victim’s mother
“He said, ‘Mom, there’s something I want you to do. If something should happen to me, this is what I want you to do,’” she said.
Swope wouldn’t describe his instructions, but she said the conversation left her thinking there had already been a confrontation or threat.
Doctors told Swope it’s unclear when Montoure will be able to leave the hospital. They have been unable to bring him out of the coma, and he requires assistance to breathe. He has had at least two surgeries, she said.
“They’re going day by day,” Swope said.
Though the two are described as friends in court documents, Swope disagreed.
“What kind of friend drives and leaves you to bleed to death on the side of the road?” she asked. “That’s what he did. He drove off.”
Swope said Montoure lived in on the west side for a time, working as a manager for a company that manufactured medical equipment.
He returned to the Tri-Cities, but without a steady job. went on Social Security disability because of neck and back injuries, Swope said.
Montoure’s Facebook page lists him as a recording artist. He has a band named Montoure, in which he plays bass.
Swope said she doesn’t know how the family is going to manage the mounting medical bills.
Swope and husband Cliff drove from their Whatcom County home to the Tri-Cities after Montoure was hospitalized.
They’re staying in the home of a friend for now. Swope said they will move to Montoure’s apartment when the friend returns.
Prosecutors say the two men argued Saturday after Strother went to Montoure’s home in central Kennewick. While the third friend recorded video on his phone, the two argued.
Montoure told Strother to leave and the video allegedly shows that he got in his car and closed the door, the encounter seemingly over.
It allegedly resumed when Strother stopped his car and yelled, leading Montoure to run from a garage to start arguing again through the driver’s side window.
The video allegedly shows Strother reaching through the open window and quickly slashing at Montoure’s throat, then driving away as Montoure grabbed his neck and dropped to his knees.
A neighbor applied pressure to Montoure wound with a shirt, court documents said.
Strother was arrested later Saturday in Richland after police received a tip. He is being held at the Benton County jail.
