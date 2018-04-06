Wildflowers are in bloom in the Tri-Cities. These guided walk will lead you to them

The Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society and Friends of Badger Mountain are teaming up to offer an amazing array of wildflower tours on Candy and Badger Mountain.
Each of the free walks is led by a local native plant expert and is expected be 2-3 hours in length, plus driving time to the destinations outside of the Tri-Cities.
The locations include Badger and Candy Mountain, Wallula Gap, Saddle Mountain, Cowiche Canyon, Basalt Gardens and the Gingko State Park.
This year, Gretchen Graber and Rik Smith of the Native Plants Society will place plant identification flags along the trails of Badger and Candy Mountain to help people learn more about the native flora and ecology.
Graber is an outdoor environmental educator and a certified interpretive guide who received special training through The National Association for Interpretation (NAI), a nonprofit professional group that trains the rangers and interpreters at the National Parks as well as at museums, nature centers, zoos and other sites across the United States.
These are morning, springtime field trips, so bring water, appropriate layers of clothing, hat, sunscreen, walking sticks, guidebooks, camera and a snack/lunch for all day trips. Carpools are available for out-of-town trips: Be prepared to contribute gas money and notify trip leaders in advance. Times and locations may change. All the events are open to the public.
For more information, go to Friends of Badger Mountain (www.friendsofbadger.org) or the Columbia Basin Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society (www.cbwnps.org).
▪ Wildflower Walk Candy Mountain: 10 a.m. to noon, April 7.
Meet: Candy Mountain Preserve Trailhead, 71004 E 669 PR NE, Richland.
Highlights: Walking through stands of big sage surrounded by native bunch grasses, you’ll encounter native rock buckwheat along with its cousin, snow buckwheat, punctuated by clumps of violet wooly-pod milk vetch, yellow desert parsley and plenty of “salt and pepper” biscuitroots in bloom.
Contact: Gretchen Graber gretchen.graber@gmail.com to RSVP.
▪ Wildflower Walk Badger Mountain Skyline Trail: 10 a.m. to noon, April 8
Meet: Dallas Road Parking Lot, 5214 Dallas Rd, Richland.
Highlights: We’ll see the early risers, the white prairie stars and the wild onions starting to appear along with violet-pink milkvetch and blooms with yellow dessert parsley. Badger Mountain offers a unique opportunity to see the changing ecology with elevation and how the different plant communities are affected by moisture and soil types. At the top the lovely rosy balsamroot.
Contact: Rik Smith rsmith@columbiabasin.edu to RSVP.
Wildflower Walk: Cowiche Canyon and Snow Mountain, Yakima County: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 14.
Meet: 8:30 a.m. at Van Giesen Park & Ride.
Highlights: These walks in this 5,000-acre nature preserve provide a treasure trove of color: purple sage brush violets, blue delphinium, pink big-headed clover, and yellow balsamroot and shrub steppe environment, with purple penstemon, yellow daisies and the wild onions. This area was preserved for its ecological importance and botanical diversity. The paths crossing Snow Mountain offer sage violets, phlox and magnificent views of the flower-covered slopes.
Contact: Rik Smith rsmith@columbiabasin.edu to RSVP.
Wildflower Walk: McBee Grade- Kiona: 10 a.m. .to 1 p.m., April 18.
Meet: 10:00 a.m. at the Conoco Park & Ride near Interstate 82, Benton City exit.
Highlights: Expect to see a profusion of rosy balsamroot, purple penstemon and shooting stars.
Contact: Ernest Crediford ernest_crediford@live.com to RSVP.
Wildflower Walk Badger Mountain Skyline Trail Mid-season: 10 a.m. to noon, April 21.
Meet: Dallas Road Parking Lot, 5214 Dallas Rd, Richland.
Highlights: Late April brings new flowers — crouching and woolly-pod locoweeds — and the daisies: Townsend’s, cushion and the shaggies will begin to bloom. Going up slope, we’ll start seeing the green and grey rabbit brush, as well as the spiny hopsage mixed with the big sagebrush. We may also encounter Piper’s daisy, an uncommon daisy in our area.
Contact: Ernest Crediford ernest_crediford@live.com to RSVP.
Wildflower Walk: Saddle Mountain: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 22.
Meet: 9 a.m. at Van Giesen Park & Ride, 4705 W Van Giesen St, West Richland.
Highlights: One of our favorite walks, Saddle Mountain promises all that the Columbia Basin has to offer: Blue bells and pink-violet shooting stars in profusion! The little yellow bells of spring will be ringing on the slopes.
Contact: Gretchen Graber gretchen.graber@gmail.com to RSVP.
Wildflower Walk: Basalt Gardens/Vantage Highway: 9 a.m. to noon, April 25.
Meet: 9 a.m. Van Giesen Park & Ride, 4705 W Van Giesen St, West Richland.
Highlights: This Bureau of Reclamation land is home to one of Washington's rare plants, the gray cryptantha. This special place is called Basalt Gardens because of its outstanding diversity and its beautiful basalt sculpture walls. Everybody shows up here: death camas lilies, purple thread leaf phacelia and so much more! Basalt Gardens, once a dumping ground for old appliances, is a designated shelter to one of Washington’s rare plants. It is home to many flowering plants and shrubs as well. The trip will also stop at Gingko State Park to find hedgehog cactus and the thyme leaf buckwheat with its tiny clusters of flowers.
Contact: Ernie Crediford ernest_crediford@live.com to RSVP.
Wildflower Walk Badger Flats Trail: 8 a.m. to noon, May 5.
Meet: Trailhead Park, Badger Flats, Richland.
Highlights: Captures the flowers of Badger at the peak of spring.
Contact: Pauline Schafer pauschafer@hotmail.com to RSVP.
Hike Wine Dine on Red Mountain: 5-7 p.m., May 10.
Highlights: Hike Red Mountain, then wine and dine at Hamilton Cellars starting about 6:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person and includes guided hike, wine tasting and dinner catered by Ethos.
Contact: Joan Segna at joansegna@gmail.com by May 7.
Wildflower Walk Skyline Trail on Badger Mountain: 10 a.m. to noon, May 19.
Meet: Dallas Road Parking Lot, 5214 Dallas Rd, Richland.
Highlights: Captures the flowers of Badger at the peak of spring.
Contact: Kim Hamblin-Hart khamblinhart@gmail.com to RSVP.
Paul Krupin is an avid local outdoor enthusiast and a member of the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC). He has been hiking the trails of the Pacific Northwest since 1976. At least once a month, he leads a free hike to one of the local area trails. Find out more at the Intermountain Alpine Club (IMAC) Facebook or Meetup pages. He can be reached at pjkrupin@gmail.com.
