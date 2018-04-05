Breathe easier under a plan to cut airborne dust and manure at cattle feedlot

Simplot Feeders has agreed to make changes at its Wallula feedlot to improve air quality, following complaints of excessive dust.
The Washington state Department of Ecology said dust and dried manure were polluting the air and could cause health problems for people who are exposed frequently to high-enough levels of the fine particles.
In December 2015 the agency fined Simplot $50,000 for air quality violations at the Walla Walla County feedlot.
On Thursday, the Department of Ecology announced that a settlement agreement was reached.
Ecology officials reduced the fine to $35,000. And rather than turning most of that money over to the state, Simplot will be allowed to pay $5,000 and use the remaining $30,000 to make improvements, including paving a high-traffic area.
The paving project should significantly reduce dust from vehicles driving in and out of the feedlot, according to the Department of Ecology.
Simplot also is required to update the facility’s dust control plan to strengthen measures that prevent particle pollution.
It must conduct better staff training, use water to control dust from roadways and cattle pens, and do daily monitoring to make sure dust control practices are working.
Simplot submitted a plan to control dust at the feedlot in July 2014, but the state continued to receive complaints of excessive dust created by feedlot operations, the state said in its 2015 penalty notice.
The plan called for Simplot to use a sprinkler system to control dust in pens, but there were problems with the system and its operation, according to the Department of Ecology.
Some improvements were made at the feedlot in 2015. Simplot said at the end of 2015 that it had spent about $1 million on improvements to reduce dust.
Simplot appealed the fine issued in 2015, but the Pollution Control Hearings Board dismissed the appeal earlier this week.
