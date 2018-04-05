These two Tri-City coaches competed to become American Ninja Warriors

Pasco police released this dashcam video of an officer bumping Ricky Ray Martinez, 30, off the road at the end of a chase through Kennewick and Pasco that hit speeds of 90 mph. At the end of the video is the contraband found in Martinez's car.
Tri-Citian Jay Cadwell of www.exploremorenorthwest.com shot this drone video March 30-31 during the 2018 Badger Mountain Challenge. Music "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. The two-day event hosted by the Nomad Trail Runners of Eastern Washington attracted about 750 entrants this year.
Kennewick firefighters are on the scene of a single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick.
The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the Klamath Court trailer park on the 800 block of Klamath Avenue.
Black smoke is billowing from the blaze.
Cast members Patrick Baca ("Javier"), Lydia Nicole ("Rafaela"), Daniel Villarreal ("Chuco") and Will Gotay ("Pancho") wish the Pasco High Players good luck and "break a leg" in their stage production of "Stand and Deliver."