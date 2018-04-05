Expect wind gusts of up to 37 mph the weekend of April 7-8 in the Tri-Cities.
Windy weather to return to Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

April 05, 2018 06:33 PM

Kennewick, WA

The Tri-Cities can expect a windy weekend, says the National Weather Service.

But rain Friday night and Saturday morning should keep blowing dust to a minimum.

Friday night could be breezy, with sustained wind speeds building to 19 to 24 mph Saturday morning and 23 to 25 mph Saturday night.

Winds could gust as high as 37 mph Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.

Wind speeds should drop some on Sunday, but the day should still be breezy.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

