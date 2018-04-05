Local

Pasco police dashcam shows end of 90-mph chase. See what officers found in the car

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

April 05, 2018 12:48 PM

Pasco, WA

Pasco police released some of the dashcam footage from a Wednesday morning chase through Pasco.

A video posted to Facebook shows a Pasco officer bumping Ricky Ray Martinez’s car off Glade Road north of Pasco. The dashcam footage then shows officers walking Martinez back to their patrol cars, after he’d fled into a field.

Pasco police also showed what they say was in Martinez’s car: a pump shotgun, a pistol, and bags upon bags of drugs.

Martinez was booked into the Franklin County jail on warrants and numerous charges.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dashcam shows Pasco police taking out fleeing driver. The crazy part is at the end

View More Video