Pasco police dashcam shows end of 90-mph chase. See what officers found in the car

Pasco police released some of the dashcam footage from a Wednesday morning chase through Pasco.
A video posted to Facebook shows a Pasco officer bumping Ricky Ray Martinez’s car off Glade Road north of Pasco. The dashcam footage then shows officers walking Martinez back to their patrol cars, after he’d fled into a field.
Pasco police also showed what they say was in Martinez’s car: a pump shotgun, a pistol, and bags upon bags of drugs.
Martinez was booked into the Franklin County jail on warrants and numerous charges.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments