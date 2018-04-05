More Videos

Drone follows Badger Mountain Challenge trail warriors 348

Drone follows Badger Mountain Challenge trail warriors

Pause
Girlfriend cradles victim after he was shot in Pasco 34

Girlfriend cradles victim after he was shot in Pasco

Single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick 12

Single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick

Kennewick's 'Supergirl' knows how to make a race car fly 61

Kennewick's 'Supergirl' knows how to make a race car fly

See how these Richland students bounce to the beat 38

See how these Richland students bounce to the beat

See how these students are helping conserve the wood ducks 33

See how these students are helping conserve the wood ducks

Here's why this Tri-City woman wants Columbia Point to stay au naturale 91

Here's why this Tri-City woman wants Columbia Point to stay au naturale

Hash oil explosion rattles Kennewick apartment complex 16

Hash oil explosion rattles Kennewick apartment complex

Here is why they are carrying a 20-foot cross around Kennewick 48

Here is why they are carrying a 20-foot cross around Kennewick

Helicopter lands at scene of car versus semitruck crash in Franklin County 30

Helicopter lands at scene of car versus semitruck crash in Franklin County

Dashcam shows Pasco police taking out fleeing driver. The crazy part is at the end

Pasco police released this dashcam video of an officer bumping Ricky Ray Martinez, 30, off the road at the end of a chase through Kennewick and Pasco that hit speeds of 90 mph. At the end of the video is the contraband found in Martinez's car.
Pasco Police Department
Drone follows Badger Mountain Challenge trail warriors

Local

Drone follows Badger Mountain Challenge trail warriors

Tri-Citian Jay Cadwell of www.exploremorenorthwest.com shot this drone video March 30-31 during the 2018 Badger Mountain Challenge. Music "Ca Plane Pour Moi" by Plastic Bertrand. The two-day event hosted by the Nomad Trail Runners of Eastern Washington attracted about 750 entrants this year.

Single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick

Local

Single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick

Kennewick firefighters are on the scene of a single-wide mobile home fire in downtown Kennewick. The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the Klamath Court trailer park on the 800 block of Klamath Avenue. Black smoke is billowing from the blaze.