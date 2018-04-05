Richland man hurt in Finley wreck

A 38-year-old Richland man was hurt Wednesday night in a wreck on Highway 397 in Finley.
Ryan Kelly was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, the Washington State Patrol reported. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately available.
Kelly was driving a 1996 Nissan Maxima north on the highway at about 9:30 p.m. when he tried to pass another vehicle just south of Bowles Road and lost control, troopers said.
Kelly’s car rolled and came to rest on the southbound shoulder. He wasn’t buckled up, the state patrol said.
Troopers said speed was a factor in the wreck. Drugs and alcohol weren’t involved.
