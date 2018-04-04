Kennewick fire closes Zintel Canyon trail

Portions of the Spirit of America Trail in Kennewick’s Zintel Canyon are closed to hikers after a Tuesday evening fire scorched brush and trees.
The city closed the trail south from the access point at West 15th Avenue, which dips into the canyon.
The trail will stay closed while the area is cleaned up and officials determine it is safe to re-enter.
Never miss a local story.
The Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 put out the fire in a brushy area at the South Ely Street end of the canyon about 10 p.m.
No structures were threatened, but the city is evaluating if fire-damaged trees need to be removed.
Officials say the cause is undetermined, but they expect an investigation will show it was human-caused.
There have been reports of warming fires in the area, where homeless people are known to camp.
The Spirit of America Trail runs the length of Zintel Canyon, which extends from its lowest point at West Seventh Avenue and South Vancouver Street in a southwestern direction toward the area of South Ely Street and West 27th Avenue.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments