Yakima River will be running high and fast. Caution urged

Rain in the Mid-Columbia and spring snow melt in the Cascade Mountains will have the Yakima River rising through early next week.
The river is expected to crest below flood stage upstream from the Tri-Cities, according to current predictions by the National Weather Service.
Benton County Emergency Services says there still could be some water flowing into pastures or other low-lying areas near the river as it crests. People walking along the river banks also should be cautious.
The water level is expected to rise from about 5 feet Wednesday morning at the Kiona gauge to an estimated 10.5 feet on Monday. Most of the increase is expected on Saturday and Sunday.
Never miss a local story.
At 11 feet the river reaches near the top of its banks, and minor flooding starts at 13 feet, according to the weather service.
The Kiona gauge near Benton City is the closest gauge to the Tri-Cities.
Comments