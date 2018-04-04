The Yakima River will be rising through early next week, but is not expected to reach flood stage.
The Yakima River will be rising through early next week, but is not expected to reach flood stage. File Tri-City Herald
The Yakima River will be rising through early next week, but is not expected to reach flood stage. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Yakima River will be running high and fast. Caution urged

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

April 04, 2018 12:34 PM

West Richland, WA

Rain in the Mid-Columbia and spring snow melt in the Cascade Mountains will have the Yakima River rising through early next week.

The river is expected to crest below flood stage upstream from the Tri-Cities, according to current predictions by the National Weather Service.

Benton County Emergency Services says there still could be some water flowing into pastures or other low-lying areas near the river as it crests. People walking along the river banks also should be cautious.

The water level is expected to rise from about 5 feet Wednesday morning at the Kiona gauge to an estimated 10.5 feet on Monday. Most of the increase is expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At 11 feet the river reaches near the top of its banks, and minor flooding starts at 13 feet, according to the weather service.

The Kiona gauge near Benton City is the closest gauge to the Tri-Cities.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Girlfriend cradles victim after he was shot in Pasco

View More Video