Shed fire in east Kennewick sends smoke across city

By Dustin Brennan

dbrennan@tricityherald.com

April 03, 2018 06:25 PM

Kennewick, WA

A shed fire in east Kennewick shot a big column of black smoke into the air Tuesday evening.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire about 5:30 p.m. on the 900 block of East 23rd Avenue.

The blaze appeared to start in a farm equipment shed behind a home. Pops and bangs were reportedly heard, with initial reports suggesting ammunition and paint cans exploding from the heat.

A live power line fell from the fire’s heat and caught the fence on fire, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

No one has been reported hurt.

Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin

