Shed fire in east Kennewick sends smoke across city

A shed fire in east Kennewick shot a big column of black smoke into the air Tuesday evening.
Firefighters and police responded to the fire about 5:30 p.m. on the 900 block of East 23rd Avenue.
The blaze appeared to start in a farm equipment shed behind a home. Pops and bangs were reportedly heard, with initial reports suggesting ammunition and paint cans exploding from the heat.
A live power line fell from the fire’s heat and caught the fence on fire, according to Benton County Fire District 1.
PUD is on scene and was able to cut power to downed line so we could safely get water on the area. Getting a good knock down on the fence and a couple of exposures. pic.twitter.com/eDKdq3qdsp— BCFD#1 (@BentonFire1PIO) April 4, 2018
No one has been reported hurt.
Dustin Brennan: 509-582-1413, @Tweet_By_Dustin
