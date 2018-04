Two concrete block columns, apparently for the elevator shaft and stairwells, sprout Tuesday from the middle of the new three-story Richland city hall building construction site. The $18.5 million 40,000-square-foot building will consolidate city offices now in three aging buildings for about 90 employees. It's expected to open in spring 2019 at 625 Swift Ave, near the Federal Building parking lot. Leone & Keeble General Contractors of Spokane is the general contractor. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald