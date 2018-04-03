Week in photos April 1-7, 2018

April 2, 2018 - Members from the United States Coast Guard Aids To Navigation team based on Clover Island in Kennewick replace a channel marker light Monday in the Columbia River near the Edison Street interchange in Kennewick. Coast Guard officials said a boater recently notified them about the burnt out navigation light.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
April 2, 2018 - Cory Munson, 35, of Kennewick glides across the Highlands Center parking lot in Kennewick on an electric-powered, skateboard-like platform called a Onewheel. He said the board navigates across most any terrain, has operating headlights and taillights, cruises between 13 to 16 mph and has a range of about 7 miles per charge. Munson was using it Monday afternoon instead of “burning diesel” for a estimate three-mile commute to a workout session at a gym. “I answer questions about it all the time,” said Munson. The Onewheel, which is controlled by weight and balance through pressure pads on the deck, costs about $1,600.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
April 2, 2018 - The Hanford Workforce Engagement Center opened April 2 to help current and former Hanford workers and their families understand resources available for medical screening and compensation and medical care for ill workers.
Courtesy Department of Energy
April 1, 2018 - Emma Mcdaid puts a green egg in her basket during an Easter egg hunt at Columbia Point Park in Richland on Saturday sponsored by The Arc of Tri-Cities and Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Emma was accompanied by her mother, Katie Mcdaid, of Yakima.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
April 1, 2018 - Nicole DelaPena, second from left, bought shirts for her family in hopes of finding her husband, Phillip (second from right), a new kidney. They wore the shirts on a flight from the Tri-Cities to Arizona earlier this week.
Courtesy of Kim Wiberg