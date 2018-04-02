One wheel is more than enough

Cory Munson, 35, of Kennewick glides across the Highlands Center parking lot in Kennewick on an electric-powered, skateboard-like platform called a Onewheel. He said the board navigates across most any terrain, has operating headlights and taillights, cruises between 13 to 16 mph and has a range of about 7 miles per charge. Munson was using it Monday afternoon instead of “burning diesel” for a estimate three-mile commute to a workout session at a gym. “I answer questions about it all the time,” said Munson. The Onewheel, which is controlled by weight and balance through pressure pads on the deck, costs about $1,600. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald