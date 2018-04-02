Cory Munson, 35, of Kennewick glides across the Highlands Center parking lot in Kennewick on an electric-powered, skateboard-like platform called a Onewheel. He said the board navigates across most any terrain, has operating headlights and taillights, cruises between 13 to 16 mph and has a range of about 7 miles per charge. Munson was using it Monday afternoon instead of “burning diesel” for a estimate three-mile commute to a workout session at a gym. “I answer questions about it all the time,” said Munson. The Onewheel, which is controlled by weight and balance through pressure pads on the deck, costs about $1,600.
Cory Munson, 35, of Kennewick glides across the Highlands Center parking lot in Kennewick on an electric-powered, skateboard-like platform called a Onewheel. He said the board navigates across most any terrain, has operating headlights and taillights, cruises between 13 to 16 mph and has a range of about 7 miles per charge. Munson was using it Monday afternoon instead of “burning diesel” for a estimate three-mile commute to a workout session at a gym. “I answer questions about it all the time,” said Munson. The Onewheel, which is controlled by weight and balance through pressure pads on the deck, costs about $1,600. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Cory Munson, 35, of Kennewick glides across the Highlands Center parking lot in Kennewick on an electric-powered, skateboard-like platform called a Onewheel. He said the board navigates across most any terrain, has operating headlights and taillights, cruises between 13 to 16 mph and has a range of about 7 miles per charge. Munson was using it Monday afternoon instead of “burning diesel” for a estimate three-mile commute to a workout session at a gym. “I answer questions about it all the time,” said Munson. The Onewheel, which is controlled by weight and balance through pressure pads on the deck, costs about $1,600. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

One wheel is more than enough

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

April 02, 2018 03:51 PM

Cory Munson, 35, of Kennewick glides across the Highlands Center parking lot in Kennewick on an electric-powered, skateboard-like platform called a Onewheel. He said the board navigates across most any terrain, has operating headlights and taillights, cruises between 13 to 16 mph and has a range of about 7 miles per charge. Munson was using it Monday afternoon instead of “burning diesel” for a estimate three-mile commute to a workout session at a gym. “I answer questions about it all the time,” said Munson. The Onewheel, which is controlled by weight and balance through pressure pads on the deck, costs about $1,600.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Girlfriend cradles victim after he was shot in Pasco

View More Video