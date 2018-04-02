Did you get your free pizza today? Dozens in the Tri-Cities did

Hundreds of people who never heard of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County were thanking its basketball team today.
They flooded into the Little Caesars in Kennewick, Pasco and Sunnyside along with store fronts across the country to pick up a pizza and a soda.
The personal deep dish pan pizza was part of a bet the national chain made at the start of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, picking all four No. 1 seeds to survive the first round.
If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars Lunch Combo! #stayTUNED https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/jhq2yjdBu0— Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 16, 2018
It seemed a safe bet for the pizza chain. No 16 seed had ever won a first-round game against a top seed.
Then the University of Maryland branch campus, located about 8 miles outside of Baltimore, fielded a basketball team that made history, handing top seed Virginia a 75-54 drubbing.
And thanks to UMBC, people from across the Tri-Cities got to grab a personal deep dish pizza and a bottle of soda.
A reminder posted this morning by the Herald had about 80 reactions and 85 shares before the doors to the Kennewick store started handing out pizzas. Several others reminded people about the free food.
A line quickly formed outside of the store that stretched around the building. One of the people who joined the rush was Liza Alvarez, a KFC employee who spotted the line from work.
Two students, Jovanni Ochoa and Kristina Winders, from the Gather 4 Him Christian College also heard about the deal while they were in class.
The line for free pizza at Little Caesars in Kennewick stretched around the corner at 11:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/UIxpbmpSBV— Cameron Probert (@CameronCprobert) April 2, 2018
The allure of free pizza was enough to bring them and some of their fellows to the Kennewick Avenue pizza place.
While it’s unclear how many of the four-slice pizzas the store went through, they did have a stack of about 30 on the counter and were quickly working to assemble more.
People were limited to one pizza per family, and it didn’t sound like they ran out before they wrapped up by 1 p.m.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
