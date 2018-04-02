Randy Houser
This country star is coming to the Benton Franklin Fair

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

April 02, 2018 10:12 AM

Country music star Randy Houser will perform Aug. 23 at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.

Reserved seats go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday at bentonfranklinfair.com, Kennewick Ranch & Home or the fair office.

Houser is known for hits such as “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” “Goodnight Kiss” and “Like A Cowboy.”

Reserved seats are $25. General seating is free with fair admission.

This year’s fair is Aug. 21-25 at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick.

Along with Houser, Styx and Chaka Khan also are scheduled to perform during the fair’s run.

