This country star is coming to the Benton Franklin Fair

Country music star Randy Houser will perform Aug. 23 at the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo.
Reserved seats go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday at bentonfranklinfair.com, Kennewick Ranch & Home or the fair office.
Houser is known for hits such as “How Country Feels,” “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” “Goodnight Kiss” and “Like A Cowboy.”
Reserved seats are $25. General seating is free with fair admission.
This year’s fair is Aug. 21-25 at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick.
Along with Houser, Styx and Chaka Khan also are scheduled to perform during the fair’s run.
