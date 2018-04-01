Kitchen inspections yield 4 fails, 9 perfect scores

It’s a light week for kitchens inspected, with just 20 reports for the week ending March 16.
Nine establishments earned perfect marks and four earned failing grades from the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team.
More than 1,000 licensed food sellers, including schools, restaurants and coffee shops, are regularly scrutinized for compliance with health codes meant to prevent food-borne illnesses Those earning 25 or more of the critical red points on the 418-point scale are slated for re-inspection, as are those who receive 10 or more on a follow-up.
View past inspections at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions t the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Andy’s Coffee Break, 3330 W. Court St., Pasco, March 16, routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, consumer advisory lacks disclosure statement.
Castilleja Bakery, 2120 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, March 13, first follow-up to Feb. 22 routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Hacienda Del Sol, 1002 Grace St., Benton City, March 15, routine (40 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, improper cold holding.
Oriental Express, 1408 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, March 14, routine (80 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Brick House Pizza, 3791 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, March 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger Ranch, 108 S. Oregon Ave., Pasco, March 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Captain Gray Elementary School, 1102 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, March 12, first follow-up to Jan. 19 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Hanford High Soccer, 450 Hanford St., Richland, March 9, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennedy Mart, 4105 Kennedy Road, West Richland, March 14, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Little Caesar’s, 1935 W. Court St., Pasco, March 14, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mr. Taco (Mobile), 1202 W. Lewis St., Pasco, March 13, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
My Froyo, 4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco, March 13, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
New Horizons High School, 2020 W. Argent St., Pasco, March 12, first follow-up to Feb. 7 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Papa John’s, 6303 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 13, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Quick Stop Market & Smokeshop, 1931 W. Court St., Pasco, March 14, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Rallito De Luna Dos, 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 13, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 4033 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, March 14, routine (0 red, 2 blue)
The Coffee Depot, 509 Ninth St., Benton City, March 15, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
The Dugout, 7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco, March 13, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Tri-Poly Cafe, 2770 Crimson Way, Richland, March 9, first follow-up to Feb. 21 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
