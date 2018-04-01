Here’s a unique spot to view the stars near the Columbia River

You can learn about the stars this spring and summer among the open-air walls at the replica Stonehenge overlooking the Columbia River.
The Goldendale Observatory is closed until fall 2019 for a major reconstruction project.
But Washington State Parks is continuing its astronomy programs, moving them south from the observatory to the Stonehenge replica.
The full-size replica of the ancient stones erected on Salisbury Plain in England — as they would have originally appeared — was completed in 1929 as a memorial to World War I veterans.
Never miss a local story.
Sam Hill, who founded the Maryhill Museum of Art, had the mistaken belief that Stonehenge had been a place of human sacrifice. He saw a parallel between the loss of life in WWI and the sacrifices at ancient Stonehenge, according to information from the Maryhill Museum of Art.
Observatory staff and volunteers will be at the Stonehenge memorial from 1 to 11:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from April 5 through September. Solar or dark-sky programs will be offered at 4 and 8:30 p.m.
The replica Stonehenge is near Maryhill at 87 Stonehenge Drive off Highway 14.
The Goldendale Observatory at Goldendale Observatory State Park houses one of the nation’s largest public telescopes.
A $5.8 million project is planned, including constructing a new building with an auditorium, a larger lobby, offices and an exhibit gallery focused on space science.
The outdoor viewing facilities will include a ramp to a rooftop observation area, and the 10-foot solar dome will be moved to the roof.
Other changes will include new restrooms, landscape lighting to preserve dark-sky viewing and better internet service.
As part of the six-year capital project, renovation of the of the telescope is planned. Its original mirror will be replaced with a state-of-the-art mirror.
The observatory was the brainchild of four amateur astronomers from the Vancouver, Wash., area, who built its telescope over six years in the 1960s.
The telescope was located at Goldendale, rather than Vancouver, to take advantage of dark and clearer skies after the town of Goldendale agreed to build a public observatory for it.
Goldendale Observatory State Park is popular with those interested in astronomy and night photographers.
Daytime visitors come for the views of the countrysides and vivid sunsets, which coincide with moonrise at certain times of the year.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
Comments