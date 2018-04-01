Playing live is still a thrill for this rock legend coming to Kennewick

In the old days, it might have been sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.
But these days for Peter Frampton, it’s more like drinking plenty of water, making sure to hit the gym and “throw vegan in there,” the guitar legend said with a laugh.
And, of course, still plenty of rock ‘n’ roll.
Frampton is one of the world’s most electrifying live performers, and he’s coming to Kennewick on April 12.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Toyota Center. Tickets still are available at $50 and $70, depending on the seat.
Frampton rose to fame at age 16 as frontman of the British band the Herd.
He went on to start Humble Pie, one of the first-ever super groups, and then found solo success with hits such as “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Show Me The Way.”
We love it when it’s just us (performing) because we get to expand and there’s no one telling us to get off stage. We really enjoy it.
Peter Frampton
He’s a Grammy winner and member of the Musicians Hall of Fame, and his “Frampton Comes Alive!” is one of the best-selling live records in history.
He’s collaborated with artists from David Bowie to George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Jerry Lee Lewis.
The live show he’s bringing to Kennewick will “be a full evening,” he said.
“We’ll do material from my whole career. Obviously the ones people want to hear, plus instrumentals from my (Grammy-winning album) ‘Fingerprints.’ A new number or two, maybe,” Frampton said. “We love it when it’s just us because we get to expand and there’s no one telling us to get off stage. We really enjoy it.”
Frampton discovered his musical gift as a child.
One day, “I went up to the attic with my father to get down suitcases for our summer vacation, and found this little tiny case with a banjulele in it — a banjo-shaped ukulele. I said, ‘What’s this?’ My dad said, ‘Your grandmother gave this to me to give to you when your fingers are big enough,’ ” Frampton recalled.
He was good, and eventually tried guitar. He never looked back.
The day I don’t get nervous before I walk out on the stage, I will realize that I’ve lost my passion for what I love, and I’ll stop doing it.
Peter Frampton
Even after decades of fame and wild success, he still loves it. “I can only put the (guitar) down for a couple of days at the most before it’s time to pick it up and play again,” he said. “It starts talking to me, saying, ‘Pick me up. Pick me up, Pete.’ So over I go. It’s just always something that I want to be doing.”
Playing live remains a special thrill, he said.
“It’s still exciting,” Frampton said. “The day I don’t get nervous before I walk out on the stage, I will realize that I’ve lost my passion for what I love, and I’ll stop doing it. I still get nervous because I want to do a great job. Playing live is when my inhibitions leave and I’m able to play whatever comes to my mind.”
Frampton said he’s looking forward to the Kennewick show — and fans should be, too.
“My band is killer. It sounds great every night,” he said. “It’s always good, so you’ll get a great show.”
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. Those purchased through the box office avoid service charges.
