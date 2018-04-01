Local

Man treated after hitting tree on Highway 224

By Cameron Probert

It’s still unclear why a man slammed into a tree on Highway 224 late Saturday.

Firas S. Hadi, 37, of Richland, was driving east on the highway in the right lane at Jones Road in a Nissan Pathfinder when he went off the road into a tree, the Washington State Patrol said.

Hadi was treated and released from Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

His passengers, Ahmed W. Al Maliki, 25, of Richland, and Basheer H. Lazem, 39, of Everett, were not injured.

All of the men were wearing seat belts.

Cameron Probert

