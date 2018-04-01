Woman rushed to Spokane hospital after Highway 240 crash

A woman was rushed to Sacred Heart Medical Center after being thrown from a motorcycle on Highway 240.
Kelly M. McGrath, 34, of Kennewick, was riding on the back of a Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe just after midnight on Saturday.
The bike was nearing the Kennewick end of the highway when the driver, Eamon M. Smith, 36, of Kennewick, drifted into the guardrail, the Washington State Patrol said. He over-corrected, which threw McGrath from the motorcycle.
McGrath was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center. Smith was not injured.
They were wearing helmets.
Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
