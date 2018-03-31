A basket of fun to celebrate Easter

LEDE PHOTO: Emma Mcdaid puts a green egg in her basket during an Easter egg hunt at Columbia Point Park in Richland on Saturday sponsored by The Arc of Tri-Cities and Edith Bishel Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Emma was accompanied by her mother, Katie Mcdaid, of Yakima. 2ND: Fernanda Sanchez, 5, smiles while riding during the Easter at the Carousel at the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick on Saturday. There was an egg hunt and other children’s activities. Fernanda was accompanied by her parents, Erika and Alberto Sanchez of Kennewick.
