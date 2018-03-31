This Kennewick family is going the extra mile to find dad a new kidney

Kennewick, WA. Phillip DeLaPena was mortified when his wife made T-shirts for the family that advertised he needed a kidney. The message included a number to call.
Nicole DeLaPena didn’t much care. She’ll do just about anything to help her husband get better.
“We were going to fly (to Arizona) and I knew there would be a lot of people” to see the shirts, she said. “It can’t hurt.”
Nicole said she saw a story about a New York man who wore a shirt to Disney World that said he needed a kidney. The shirt worked. The kidney transplant was in January.
“That is so hopeful,” Nicole said.
While Phillip, 39, is on the waiting list for an O positive or an O negative kidney, Nicole said receiving a kidney from a live person increases the chances that the organ will be more viable and there is less chance of rejection.
Family and friends have taken the leap to be tested, but sadly, none of them have been a match.
“He has been on the list now for about a year, but it can be a 3- to 5-year wait,” Nicole said. “You don’t even know where you are on the list until you are high on the list. Then they give you a call so you can be ready.
“We are grateful he is on a list, but if we want the best chance, a live donor is best.”
The diagnosis
Doctors aren’t quite sure why Phillip’s kidneys are failing, but they are certain the Kennewick father of four needs at least one new one.
“He was diagnosed with high blood pressure when he was 19, and it doesn’t run in his family,” she said. “This started about five years ago when he was 34. They are still trying to find out why (his kidneys) are failing at such a young age.”
Phillip has faced serious health concerns for much of his life. He was born with a hole in his heart, which was fixed when he was 19. That’s when the high blood pressure was discovered.
“They think the high blood pressure may have something to do with it,” Nicole said. “He is in the middle of genetic testing. Our 13-year-old son Ethan is showing some of the same things my husband went through. He is getting genetic testing too.”
Ethan already has been diagnosed with a thyroid disease and high blood pressure, and Cora, 9, is exhibiting some of the same symptoms.
The daily grind
With his kidneys functioning at only 3 percent, Phillip has dialysis four times a week. He and Nicole went through an extensive six-week program to be able to do his treatments at home.
Phillip gets home from his job at Cadwell Laboratories in Kennewick at about 2:30 p.m. each day. On dialysis days, it takes about 30 minutes to get him hooked up to the machine. It is a four-hour process, then about 30 minutes to disconnect.
“I cannot leave the room,” Nicole said. “It’s a blessing to do it at home. We have him faced so he can look out the window and see what’s happening outside.”
Phillip’s medical treatments have been hard on the whole family, especially the kids. Jaycee, who is 17 months old, cannot be in the room when her dad is hooked up to the machine. Coleson, 11, does play football, but teammates and their families have had to rally to make sure he gets to practices and games.
We have the sweetest people in our lives that will drop everything to help or babysit.
Nicole DeLaPena
“We have the sweetest people in our lives that will drop everything to help or babysit,” Nicole said. “The kids help with Jaycee a lot, keeping her corralled and entertained. This winter has been pretty hard on all of us. It has put our family on hold, which means the kids are limited to what they can do. We try to keep things as normal as possible. I’m OK with that as long as it keeps my husband alive. He is my heart and soul.”
While insurance has covered a good portion of Phillip’s treatments, Nicole said if they did a fundraiser that she would want the money to go to the donor to cover their expenses.
“I want to take care of them” she said.
The great escape
Recently, Phillip told Nicole he felt up to taking a family trip. They are at her mom’s house in Mesa, Ariz., for spring break.
It took a month of planning to get everything in place for the trip. Supplies had to be bought and shipped. They had to take his dialysis machine on the plane. It weighs 100 pounds.
“The airline was really sweet about it,” Nicole said. “They did not charge us extra for that.”
Friday was a big treat for Nicole and Phillip, who took their boys to the Arizona Diamondbacks-Colorado Rockies baseball game.
“We are here in the sunshine relaxing,” Nicole said. “I’m so blessed he felt he could do it. I feel like our whole family needed this. My mom has a pool and the kids are enjoying that.”
