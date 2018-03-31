Driver inattention led to 3-vehicle pileup on Highway 397

A driver wasn’t paying attention and crossed the center line leading to a three-vehicle pileup on Highway 397.
Tricia A. Brown, 34, of Kennewick, was heading south in a Toyota Camry shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday when she drifted into the oncoming lane near Yelm Street and slammed head-on into a Mini Cooper.
A Dodge Ram behind the Mini Cooper veered off the road to avoid hitting the other two cars.
Brown was treated for minor injuries at Trios Southridge Hospital and released.
The other two drivers, James B. Koonce, 24, of Kennewick and Ira T. Steinwand, 24, of Kennewick, were not injured.
Firefighters needed to pry the door of the Mini Cooper open.
Police closed the highway for about an hour and a half while they investigated.
The Washington State Patrol cited Brown with second-degree negligent driving.
