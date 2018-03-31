Kennewick firefighters coordinate their attack on a fully engulfed mobile home while protecting several adjacent trailers Friday morning in the Klamath Court Trailer Park.
Kennewick firefighters coordinate their attack on a fully engulfed mobile home while protecting several adjacent trailers Friday morning in the Klamath Court Trailer Park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Kennewick firefighters coordinate their attack on a fully engulfed mobile home while protecting several adjacent trailers Friday morning in the Klamath Court Trailer Park. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Malfunctioning heater triggered Kennewick mobile home blaze

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

March 31, 2018 10:20 AM

A heater in a bedroom started a blaze that destroyed a Kennewick mobile home.

Someone in the single-wide had plugged the heater back in after it malfunctioned earlier, Kennewick fire officials said.

The damage to the heater and the outlet was too severe to determine where the electrical short happened, Batallion Chief Kevin Crowley said.

Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, people spotted flames and smoke coming from the home at 812 W. Klamath Avenue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The three residents escaped the blaze, but their dog, a small black terrier, died.

Firefighters evacuated the nearby homes, and worked to keep the flames from spreading to the nearby homes. They got the fire under control within an hour.

The home on space 27 was completely destroyed, and three neighboring homes had heat damage on the outside.

Kennewick, Pasco, Richland fire departments as well as Benton County Fire District 1 helped douse the blaze.

Smoke could be seen throughout downtown Kennewick.

The American Red Cross helped the residents.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Girlfriend cradles victim after he was shot in Pasco

View More Video