Malfunctioning heater triggered Kennewick mobile home blaze

A heater in a bedroom started a blaze that destroyed a Kennewick mobile home.
Someone in the single-wide had plugged the heater back in after it malfunctioned earlier, Kennewick fire officials said.
The damage to the heater and the outlet was too severe to determine where the electrical short happened, Batallion Chief Kevin Crowley said.
Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, people spotted flames and smoke coming from the home at 812 W. Klamath Avenue.
Never miss a local story.
The three residents escaped the blaze, but their dog, a small black terrier, died.
Firefighters evacuated the nearby homes, and worked to keep the flames from spreading to the nearby homes. They got the fire under control within an hour.
The home on space 27 was completely destroyed, and three neighboring homes had heat damage on the outside.
Kennewick, Pasco, Richland fire departments as well as Benton County Fire District 1 helped douse the blaze.
Smoke could be seen throughout downtown Kennewick.
The American Red Cross helped the residents.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments