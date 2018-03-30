A participant in Lewis and Clark Heritage Day at Sacajawea State Park in Pasco takes a photo of players portraying Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery. The park opens for the 2018 season April 1.
Sacajawea State Park opens for season. Choose your day to see exhibits

By Annette Cary

March 30, 2018 05:52 PM

Sacajawea State Park near Pasco will open for the 2018 season on Sunday.

Visitors who want to see the exhibits in the park’s interpretive center will want to visit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The center at the park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, has been open seven days a week in the past.

But Mondays and Tuesdays were slow, prompting park managers to close on those days this year.

Tours still are available any day by appointment. Call 509-337-6457.

The center has exhibits on the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and Sacagawea and the Sahaptian-speaking Native American tribes of the region. It also has a small book store.

The park is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to dusk until Oct. 31. A Discover Pass is required.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

