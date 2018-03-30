The Easter forecast is ‘plan your egg hunts early’

Gusty winds and blowing dust are forecast for Easter Sunday in the Tri-Cities.

Early morning outdoor services and children who scour their yards for Easter eggs in the morning should be spared the worst of the wind.

Breezes of 8 to 13 mph are forecast in the morning, but they’ll build into winds of 21 to 26 mph from 3 to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts of up to 37 mph are forecast for the afternoon and evening.

Skies should be partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs of about 60 degrees both days in the Tri-Cities.

People returning to the Tri-Cities from Western Washington on Easter Sunday could drive through rain or snow showers on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass.

A 40 percent chance of precipitation is forecast. Snow is most likely Sunday until noon. Rain or snow is forecast from noon to midnight.