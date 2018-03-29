He was terminal. And he died homeless in a Pasco field.

Police and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a homeless man whose body was found in a field Thursday in central Pasco.
Chief Deputy Coroner Candice Hermanson said 63-year-old Robert Seoane’s death is not considered suspicious.
His body, which showed no signs of drug use, had been in the field just east of Fourth Avenue at least four days, Hermanson said.
The homeless man had terminal health conditions, Hermanson said, and likely died of cancer.
Never miss a local story.
He was not reported missing.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments