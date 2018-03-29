The field where Pasco investigators found a man’s body March 29, 2018.
He was terminal. And he died homeless in a Pasco field.

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

March 29, 2018 06:05 PM

Pasco, WA

Police and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a homeless man whose body was found in a field Thursday in central Pasco.

Chief Deputy Coroner Candice Hermanson said 63-year-old Robert Seoane’s death is not considered suspicious.

His body, which showed no signs of drug use, had been in the field just east of Fourth Avenue at least four days, Hermanson said.

The homeless man had terminal health conditions, Hermanson said, and likely died of cancer.

He was not reported missing.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

