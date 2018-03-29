Are child care costs breaking you? A proposed law could help

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., promotes her bill, Child Care for Working Families Act, Thursday at the YMCA Early Learning Center in Richland. Dustin Hagestedt of West Richland holds his daughter Aubrey, 2, while his other two girls Caitlyn, 7, and Madison, 4, front right, stand nearby. He shared his story about the expense of affordable quality child care. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald