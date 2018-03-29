Are child care costs breaking you? A proposed law could help

Dustin Hagestedt and his wife both have good jobs.
He works in sales and she’s a doctor in residency training.
But the West Richland couple have three young daughters, and child care costs are hitting them hard.
“In 2017 alone, we spent over $26,000 on child care,” Dustin Hagestedt said.
Never miss a local story.
He hopes new legislation will bring relief. U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s Child Care for Working Families Act aims to make child care more affordable and accessible, plus improve pay and benefits for child care workers.
Hagestedt spoke Thursday in support of the legislation, saying it would mean “families like mine can get a little extra help that would make all the difference.”
It also would increase affordable, high-quality child care options for families in the Tri-Cities and beyond, he said.
Murray also spoke at the event at YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities in Richland. The country is facing a child care crisis, she told the crowd.
We need to recognize and start valuing the work of our early learning teachers.
Ginger Still, Kid’s World Childcare
“While I know it’s on the mind of every parent across the United States, too many legislators in our state capitals or in that other Washington don’t seem to understand how urgent this crisis is,” Murray said. “I understand the enormous impact that the lack of affordable, quality child care can have on your life, and I’m doing everything I can to show Congress we have to address this crisis.”
Her bill would, among other things, make child care more affordable for low- and middle-income families, support universal access to preschool programs for all 3- and 4-year-olds, and include boosts in training and compensation for child care workers.
That’s important, child care providers said.
Finding and retaining qualified teachers is difficult when training requirements are on the rise and compensation is low, said Ginger Still of Kid’s World Childcare, which has three sites in the Tri-Cities.
“We need to recognize and start valuing the work of our early learning teachers,” Still said.
Murray already has made strides. She recently helped secure $5.2 billion in child care funding in an omnibus spending deal — the biggest-ever single increase in federal child care funding, her office said.
The senator said it’s personal to her. She remembers what it was like to worry about child care.
“I’m going to keep fighting,” Murray said. “We cannot stop until child care is a reality for all.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments