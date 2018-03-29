Bobcat spotted on Badger Mountain. It’s a first

A bobcat was apparently seen on the Badger Mountain preserve in south Richland on Thursday morning, said county officials.
It’s the first time one of the large cats has been reported on the preserve but it’s nothing to worry about, said Benton County Parks officials.
“This post is not intended to be an alarm, but more of an incitement of curiosity,” said the Facebook post.
“While it would be an unexpected guest, possible visitations by unusual wildlife are not to be callously written-off,” said the post.
A bobcat, also known as a lynx rufus, would likely be hunting for Townsend’s ground squirrels now active on the mountain.
“These cats are reclusive and not interested in people,” said parks officials.
Earlier this month, coyote and cougar sighting were reported in the Canyon Lakes and Badger Mountain areas in Richland.
Parks officials said they appreciate “all reports of unusual sightings — wildlife or otherwise — and other observations visitors make at Badger, Candy, or any of our other parks.”
They are particularly interested in sightings of unusual birds that may be taking refuge here during their migration.
Sightings can be called in to Benton County Parks at 509-736-3053. Otherwise, report them to the state wildlife hotline at 877-933-9847.
Laurie Williams: 509-582-1523, @redheadedTCH
