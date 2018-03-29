Pasco dog looked like it was repeatedly shot. Not so fast

A dog initially thought shot to death near the cable bridge this week actually was mauled, an official said Thursday.
Angela Zilar, animal control director for Tri-Cities Animal Shelter & Control Services, said that the boxer male found Wednesday was mauled after reviewing a veterinarian’s report and x-rays.
Pasco police Officer Eric Fox was called Wednesday to the report of a dead dog found near Ninth Avenue and Washington Street, officials said.
Fox initially thought the male boxer had been hit by a car. When he looked closer, Fox thought the dog had been shot eight times.
Never miss a local story.
Zilar backed that up in a Facebook post earlier Wednesday.
In that post, Zilar wrote, “When we find you, we will do everything in our power to bring you to prosecution.”
Zilar updated the post noon Thursday, saying that the dog’s body was examined by a veterinarian.
“It appears that what was believed to be gunshot wounds ... were not. It was really a horrific mauling,” Zilar wrote.
The animal shelter still is seeking information about the mauling. Call 509-545-3740 if you know something.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
Comments