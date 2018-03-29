McDonald’s about to invest more in Tri-Cities employees

McDonald’s is about to invest in its employees in a big way — including those who work at the 10 Tri-Cities restaurants.
The fast-food chain will triple its tuition assistance to employees nationwide with $150 million over a five-year period, McDonald’s officials announced.
About 900 employees work in the 16 McDonald’s outlets in the Mid-Columbia, Walla Walla and Northeast Oregon owned by Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises.
The money will go toward the chain’s Archways to Opportunity education program, which helps employees get their high school diploma, pay for college, access education advisers or learn English.
Employees can get $700 a year through an online application, said operations supervisor Stefan Eller in the Tri-Cities. Managers can apply for up to $1,050.
Requirements to use the program also will be eased, said the company. A worker only will need three months of employment, down from nine, and must work a minimum of 15 hours a week.
Some of those education benefits will be extended to employee family members, said the company.
Eller, with Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises, said the process for getting money is a 10-minute application.
“It’s not a four-to-six week wait time,” Eller said.
Owner-operator Lee Adams already has paid $46,000 through 2015 to help 39 employees with school.
Managers can get the help in addition to what the Adams’ offers for tuition assistance — $1,500 a year.
McDonald’s said that the investment was “accelerated by savings from the new U.S. tax law” signed by President Trump.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
