Need some Easter cash? No joke — scramble in Pasco for 2 special eggs

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

March 28, 2018 05:53 PM

Pasco, WA

Pasco chiropractor Dax Tomlinson is hiding a pair of eggs containing cold, hard cash in Pasco, just in time for Easter — and it’s not an April Fool’s joke.

The scramble begins Friday and wraps by Saturday.

Tomlinson, of Auto Accident Chiropractic & Massage, will hide one gold egg containing $100 and one silver egg with $50 “somewhere in Pasco.”

The chiropractor’s office will post clues about the eggs’ locations on its Facebook page, @aaccidentchiorpractic.

Easter is April 1.

Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell

