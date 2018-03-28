Need some Easter cash? No joke — scramble in Pasco for 2 special eggs

Pasco chiropractor Dax Tomlinson is hiding a pair of eggs containing cold, hard cash in Pasco, just in time for Easter — and it’s not an April Fool’s joke.
The scramble begins Friday and wraps by Saturday.
Tomlinson, of Auto Accident Chiropractic & Massage, will hide one gold egg containing $100 and one silver egg with $50 “somewhere in Pasco.”
The chiropractor’s office will post clues about the eggs’ locations on its Facebook page, @aaccidentchiorpractic.
Easter is April 1.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
