Richland employee Nick Thompson puts the finishing touches on a freshly poured 13-1/2-foot concrete pad for a memorial picnic table Wednesday in Howard Amon Park. Individuals and groups can make donations for various memorials in Richland playgrounds and parks. Benches, picnic tables and swings are $2,5000 and trees are $500 to buy and install, along with an inscribed brass plaque. For information contact Phil Pinard at 509-942-7463. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald