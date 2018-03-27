Hear about upcoming salmon seasons at Kennewick meeting

Anglers can meet with state fishery managers in Kennewick to talk about the upcoming salmon seasons before they are set for the lower Snake River and the mid- and upper Columbia River.
A public meeting is planned 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kennewick Irrigation District building, 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife managers will discuss salmon forecasts and upcoming spring, summer and fall fishing seasons, particularly those proposed for salmon upstream from McNary Dam.
They also will discuss ways to simplify salmon-fishing regulations after hearing from the public that the state’s rules are too complex.
The final salmon fishing seasons for 2018-19 are expected to be set and adopted the second week of April.
More information is posted at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon. Comments may be made on line or at the meeting.
