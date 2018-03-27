State officials are preparing to set the upcoming salmon fishing seasons, including for the popular area of the Columbia River near the Vernita Bridge.
State officials are preparing to set the upcoming salmon fishing seasons, including for the popular area of the Columbia River near the Vernita Bridge. File Tri-City
State officials are preparing to set the upcoming salmon fishing seasons, including for the popular area of the Columbia River near the Vernita Bridge. File Tri-City

Local

Hear about upcoming salmon seasons at Kennewick meeting

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

March 27, 2018 06:50 PM

Kennewick, WA

Anglers can meet with state fishery managers in Kennewick to talk about the upcoming salmon seasons before they are set for the lower Snake River and the mid- and upper Columbia River.

A public meeting is planned 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Kennewick Irrigation District building, 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife managers will discuss salmon forecasts and upcoming spring, summer and fall fishing seasons, particularly those proposed for salmon upstream from McNary Dam.

They also will discuss ways to simplify salmon-fishing regulations after hearing from the public that the state’s rules are too complex.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The final salmon fishing seasons for 2018-19 are expected to be set and adopted the second week of April.

More information is posted at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon. Comments may be made on line or at the meeting.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

See how these Richland students bounce to the beat

View More Video