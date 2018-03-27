Elite Army unit in combat training south of Tri-Cities

If you think you hear gunfire and the sound of low-flying military helicopters near the Oregon state line south of the Tri-Cities at night this week, your mind is not playing tricks on you.
You’re hearing training conducted by an element of the 75th Ranger Regiment, a unit of the Army’s special forces.
Soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma are holding a military exercise Tuesday night through Friday.
They will be based at the Pendleton airport, and the exercise will cover areas near the McNary Dam, Umatilla and Hermiston.
The training, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., will include low-flying helicopters, tilt-rotor aircraft and fixed-wing airplanes. Soldiers also will use simulated munitions and small pyrotechnics, which can be loud.
The soldiers are being tested on their combat skills in a simulated urban environment to maintain their readiness for combat, according to a notice for the Army Special Operations Command News Service.
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
