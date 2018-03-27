Week in photos March 25-31, 2018

March 27, 2018 - A pair of workers use a boom lift in the southbound lanes of Highway 395 Monday morning to inspect the arch-truss Pioneer Memorial Bridge, commonly referred to as the blue bridge, during an annual inspection and cleaning. Motorists traveling the span over the Columbia River between Kennewick and Pasco can expect delays caused by single lane closures for the work through March 28. A steady breeze keeps the U.S. Flag on top of the 2,520-foot-long structure unfurled during the work being done by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
March 27, 2018 - Larry Dixon holds the money clip for the money he lost over the weekend at the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Richland. An honest employee found it on the floor and turned it in. Dixon and his wife, Pam, claimed the cash Monday as they headed home to Salem, Ore., after visiting family in the Tri-Cities.
March 27, 2018 - Kaylee Riesenweber, 8, tosses a shovel of dirt with her brother, William, 3, and her father, Matt Riesenweber of Cornerstone Wealth Strategies, during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new 23,000-square-foot clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Club of Benton & Franklin Counties in Kennewick. The new building, at 726 S. Jean St., will have a gym with 2 basketball courts, a game room, kitchen, early learning center and teen room.
March 27, 2018 - Department of Transportation inspection and maintenance work is expected to close a southbound lane of the blue bridge for the next few days.
March 26, 2018 - A line of competitors tackle the stair steps in the early stages of the 15-kilometer race of the Badger Mountain Challenge. The popular event offers 15K, 50K, 50-mile and 100-mile trail races on the high open ridges of Southeastern Washington.
March 25, 2018 - More than 2,000 people gather holding signs to march after the March for our Lives rally at Howard Amon Park in Richland on Saturday. The event was one of an estimated 800 around the world protesting school violence.
March 25, 2018 - More than 2,000 people marched down the sidewalks of George Washington Way after the rally at Howard Amon Park in Richland.
March 25, 2018 - More than 400 people march and hold signs during the March for Respect on Saturday around John Dam Plaza in Richland. The event started with a rally honoring citizens with disabilities.
March 25, 2018 - SARC executive director JoDee Garretson helped create legislation to protect child abuse victims.
March 25, 2018 - Connell wrestling coaches JJ Magana (Eddie Guerrero), from left, Seath Kimball (Sting), Scott Forsyth (Hulk Hogan) and Hernan Serra (Rey Mysterio) entertained students and the community Friday as part of the Pennies for Patients fundraiser organized by the students.
