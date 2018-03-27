Letter: Muellerman

Could it be? Trouble again in the White House? Chaos in the West Wing? The departure of yet another staff member in this seemingly endless cadre of people willing and eager for the opportunity to be fired by the Firer-in-Chief?
Holy deep state MuellerMan! Who’s next in this revolving door of short-timers sacrificing themselves because “it looks great on their resume”?
Don’t be alarmed folks, it is just another day of business as usual. “I like conflict”, the president says, “everybody wants to work in the White House. They all want a piece of the Oval Office. It’s just a great place to work.” And get fired from too, I guess.
This brings us to the looming question: is this any way to run the administration of our nation? Well maybe, or perhaps it is just a case of “draining the Swamp”, and the rats jumping ship to save their stinking skins.
Tune in tomorrow Trumpfans, to find out what happens next, same Trumptime, same Trumpstation.
Don’t like what you are seeing friends? You can always turn the page!
David P. Sisk, Richland
Comments