Letter: Mob mentality

In response to the gentleman who insists our military spending continues to be outrageously high, I have to say that times have changed.
We have enough guns in this country for every man, woman, and child.
We have enough AR-15s for every soldier who served in all of WW2.
We have nuclear ballistic missile submarines, of which I’m sure you’re familiar, that can pop up anywhere in the ocean and wipe out an entire nation. Remember those? Or do you need to refresh on your subsurface warfare quals?
We don’t need to have a base in every other country on the planet.
We could spare a few billion to fix the Department of Veteran’s Affairs that has proven to be grossly incompetent, couldn’t we?
If we pulled back our resources, we could have more to patrol where they are truly needed, increasing our effectiveness and decreasing costs. Why shouldn’t we?
Why should people here have their taxes spent sending their children to bases on the other side of the planet?
Why should we police the world? Are we really policing the world, or acting more like a mobster?
I lean towards the latter, and it’s not what we signed up for.
Ryan Whitten, Richland
