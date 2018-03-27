Letter: Guided decision

After reading the article regarding the sheriff's deputy in Grant County and shooting his wife, I question the wisdom behind the sheriff's decision.
Actually, I feel that not only the deputy should be off of the force, I am also strongly feeling that the sheriff needs to be replaced as well.
It is stated that this shooting was an accident, and yet it happened, accident or not.
I was under the impression that a deputy should be much more careful when discharging a firearm as he is sworn to protect the citizens.
This to me is a good example of the law getting away with something that a regular citizen would be charged with.
I have nothing against religion at all, but I feel the sheriff let the public down severely with his decision.
To me this was not a decision that he should have made on his own nor by praying to God.
The people of Grant County have much to worry about today and now that burden has been increased. I wonder if a judge would approve of his decision?
Chuck Miller Sr., Richland
