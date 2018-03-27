Letter: Research time

I would like to respond to Leah Brothers’ letter from March 21.
I wish you would have researched your gun license a must comments. The issue is people will read your letter and think, “OMG we live in Iraq with all these mass shootings.”
Please take time Leah and research the shootings you quoted.
More than 50 percent of the “mass shootings” you wrote in your letter happened in Chicago, which has some of the toughest, strictest gun laws in the nation.
Please look up the Second Amendment you and millions of Democrats would love to take away.
We do not need more gun laws. We need to stop these pathetic governors like Washington’s Jay Inslee and California’s Jerry Brown from trying to take rights away from law-abiding citizens that pay taxes and lawfully protect their families with a firearm.
When you all write letters asking to add more restrictive laws against our rights, it makes us sick.
Please research this issue farther and please stop asking to take rights away from law-abiding citizens.
Ask your governor to start taking away free stuff for criminals that don’t have rights.
Mike Boise, Kennewick
