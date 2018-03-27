Letter: Ignorant in Richland

Yesterday on my walk I was listening to a fivethirtyeight politics podcast about what the potential outcome might be of Mueller being fired.
One of the panel said that 40 percent of Americans haven’t even heard of Robert Mueller.
Wait, what? That’s not possible.
I stopped, shook my head, rewound and listened again. Yep, that’s what the panelist said. They even joked that maybe it was because of how his name was mispronounced in the polls.
So I took an unscientific and informal poll in Howard Amon Park along the Columbia River in Richland.
The next 10 people I passed I asked “Good morning! I am doing an informal poll on my walk this morning. Do you know who Robert Mueller (both pronounciations) is?”
Sixty percent of walkers in Howard Amon Park did not know who Robert Mueller is. Everyone answered. No one told me to bug off.
The people of Richland out walking yesterday morning were astonishingly uninformed.
If you don’t know who Robert Mueller is, please pick up a newspaper today.
We all need to be aware of the people and events happening in our country and world.
Now more than ever. Please.
Robin Perez, Richland
