Letter: Dangerous town

I had to read the article from the Herald twice to make sure I had read correctly.
It stated that deputy Jose Rivera of Moses Lake was rehired from administrative leave after telling investigators “he didn’t realize there was a bullet in the chamber of a new pistol when he pointed it at his wife and squeezed the trigger” - requiring his wife to undergo open heart surgery to remove the bullet.
Are we to believe that had his wife only heard a loud click she would have felt perfectly fine about it?
This man represents the law? And now he’s teaching gun safety classes to the community and fellow law officers as part of his punishment?
Never miss a local story.
Real life is definitely always more entertaining than fiction.
I hope and pray Deputy Rivera never applies for a law enforcement job in the Tri-Cities.
Mark Underwood, West Richland
Comments