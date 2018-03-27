Letter: Vit bloat

I found a recent story about the cost on the vit plant, now up to $17 billion, and the possibility that it may never be able to be used because of lost or inaccurate quality documents.
Seems to me that a few years back when the original contractor for the vit plant, who had actually built and run an operational vit plant in the UK, had their contract canceled when they quoted a 15 billion dollar price tag and would have most likely have completed it by now.
People complained real loud and called for them to be removed.
Funny how we don’t complain as much when the company working on this project — who have never build one before and are already $2 billion of over the previous contractor’s quote and still aren’t anywhere near completion yet — now has serious quality issues that may prevent it from ever being.
Could it be because the current contractor is a U.S. business?
Vickie Elkins, Kennewick
