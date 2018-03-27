More Videos

Local

Watch for flying trampolines and bad air in Tri-Cities today

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

March 27, 2018 12:46 PM

Kennewick, WA

Trampolines and tumbleweeds were flying Tuesday as a brisk wind blew across the Tri-Cities.

Dust was whipped up at construction sites and garbage cans rolled into the Columbia Irrigation District Canal.

The Benton Clean Air Agency reported enough airborne dust to decrease air quality Tuesday morning from a rating of “good” to “moderate.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation restricted the movement of mobile homes on Interstate 82 from Prosser to near the Oregon state line starting early Tuesday morning because of high winds

Gusts of up to 30 mph were reported Tuesday morning at the Tri-Cities Airport.

Sustained wind speeds of 21 to 23 mph are forecast in the Tri-Cities through 10 p.m., with gusts up to 32 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind speeds should fall through the night to 7 to 8 mph by daylight Wednesday. Breezes of up to 11 mph are forecast through the day.

Tri-City residents who have not already secured their outdoor belongs, may want to take action.

Turn trampolines upside down and place a weight on the top. Lower basketball hoops to the ground to limit damage if they are blown over.

Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews

