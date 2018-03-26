He lost a wad of cash at a Richland store. He was surprised what became of it

Larry Dixon holds the money clip for the money he lost over the weekend at the Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Richland. An honest employee found it on the floor and turned it in. Dixon and his wife, Pam, claimed the cash Monday as they headed home to Salem, Ore., after visiting family in the Tri-Cities. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald