He lost a wad of cash at a Richland store. He was surprised what became of it

A Salem, Ore., retiree was surprised when he pulled out his money clip Monday morning.
That’s when he discovered $160 missing.
Larry Dixon and his wife, Pam, drove more than four hours last week to visit his brother in West Richland.
The couple lives on a fixed income and brought just enough money to cover the trip. So, it was a blow when they lost it.
Larry had pulled out his money clip with the cash on Saturday when he stopped to buy two boxes of doughnuts at the Krispy Kreme store on Duportail Street in Richland.
He didn’t notice the rest of his cash slipping out of the clip onto the floor.
Dixon said he didn’t spend any cash on Saturday or Sunday but he discovered the loss Monday when he returned for more Krispy Kremes.
“He said, ‘Well I guess I’m not getting doughnuts,’” Pam Dixon said.
Though he was skeptical, Larry Dixon asked the doughnut store manager if anyone had found his money Saturday.
The manager asked him what he was wearing so they could check the video.
What they didn’t know was an employee had spotted the cash on the floor soon after it was dropped and put it in an envelope in the safe.
Krispy Kreme store owner Scott Carroll called him soon after with the good news.
“It impressed me,” Pam Dixon said. “It just kind of re-establishes your faith in human beings.”
