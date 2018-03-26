Kaylee Riesenweber, 8, tosses a shovel of dirt with her brother, William, 3, and her father, Matt Riesenweber of Cornerstone Wealth Strategies, during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new 23,000-square-foot clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Club of Benton & Franklin Counties in Kennewick.
An over-the-top push

By Bob Brawdy

March 26, 2018 06:11 PM

Kaylee Riesenweber, 8, tosses a shovel of dirt with her brother, William, 3, and her father, Matt Riesenweber of Cornerstone Wealth Strategies, during Monday's groundbreaking ceremony for the new 23,000-square-foot clubhouse for the Boys & Girls Club of Benton & Franklin Counties in Kennewick.

The new building, at 726 S. Jean St., will have a gym with 2 basketball courts, a game room, kitchen, early learning center and teen room.

After last year’s 93 day fund raising campaign that raised $4.3 million, the organization is reaching out to the community for the final $300,000 of the $5.1 million needed to complete the new facility.

