How long will the Tri-Cities be a wind tunnel?

Breezy spring weather will continue through at least Tuesday in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday the Tri-Cities Airport was recording wind speeds of 20 mph at mid afternoon.
Gusts of up to 22 mph were forecast for overnight.
The wind is forecast to be stronger on Tuesday, with sustained speeds of 17 to 23 mph and gusts up to 33 mph, according to the weather service.
Never miss a local story.
Wednesday wind speeds should drop to a breeze of 8 to 11 mph.
Temperatures should by in the 60s on Tuesday through Saturday as clouds clear to leave partly or mostly sunny skies.
Comments