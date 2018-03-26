An Introduction to Firearms class will give participants a chance to learn about and try shooting different firearms, including pistols and rifles.
Want to learn more about firearms? Tri-City groups plan introductory class

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

March 26, 2018 09:47 AM

Kennewick, WA

A class providing basic information on firearms is planned by the Richland Rod and Gun Club and the Tri-Cities Metallic Silhouette Association.

The first part of the April 21 class will cover the different types of firearms and safe handling of firearms, with students allowed to handle a sampling of firearms.

The second part will include a demonstration of shooting different calibers of firearms and give students a chance to shoot them.

Participants must be 18 or older. The class is expected to fill quickly.

Information about time and location will be provided with registration. Call 509-737-7350 to register.

