Chasing fish on the coast? Stay home and go after walleye

Filling the freezer with white-meat fish used to mean heading to the coast for rockfish, greenling or surfperch. My priorities changed once a friend invited me to chase walleye in Lake Rufus Woods, a trip that quickly became an annual affair.
I should mention that one visit to that scenic stretch of the Columbia coincided with the early birth of my grandson, Liam, after which I got in trouble for running off to go fishing.
Two bad knees prevent skiing, but other projects keep me busy during what I call the “in-between season,” or the time of year when steelhead turn dark and trout season is a month or two away. Only recently did I wonder, why travel north with fishing buddies when there are walleye to be caught in my backyard?
The truck thermometer reads 39 degrees when I arrive at an empty Snyder Street launch. I’m bundled up in insulated bibs, hooded sweatshirt and a waist-length parka. A flock of Canada geese honk nervously across the river. Gathering cirrus clouds obscure the sun, but there is no wind. It will come up, though. It always does in the spring. Although I plan to jig, my gear bags are stuffed with bottom walkers, blade baits and plugs. I’ve also got nightcrawlers. Walleye love crawlers. At $2.99 a dozen, they aren’t cheap, but I’m too old to get down on my hands and knees to grab them from cold wet ground by the light of the moon.
Never miss a local story.
I find it’s better to be on the water by myself when I sleuth new places to fish. I can fish where I want and for as long as I want without consideration for another’s feelings. There’s also no witness to my screw-ups. It’s nice to have a second rod out when fish are scattered, but I’ve never yet talked a fishing pal into using the underwater camera while I fish.
A brand-new scanning sonar with more screens to scroll than pages in a dime store novel stares at me from the dash of my Hewescraft. I should review the instruction manual, but I fire up the main motor, head upriver to a “secret hole” and drop my underwater camera down. The first image in view is a largescale sucker. Suckers bring a smile to my face. I studied their habits during past fisheries surveys on the Hanford Reach. Seeing one is like meeting up with an old friend.
A large walleye, dorsal fin stood up like a sail, fills the camera lens. I check my sonar screen and note the depth but don’t mark the waypoint because I don’t want to miss seeing another fish. A fellow angler recently shared, “We fish points,” when we talked walleye fishing during Super Bowl LII halftime. At the rate I’m marking waypoints, I’ve got a ways to go before I will generate a useful digital map of where walleye live.
About then my attention deficit kicks in and I pull out a jigging rod. I settle in the bow seat and maneuver to a slack area downstream of where current breaks over a cobble island. It would be prudent to drop the camera down to verify presence of silt-gravel, but I would rather fish. Besides I know I am over favorable bottom type by the way my quarter-ounce leadhead jig and 3-inch, scent-infused “custom leech” feels when I drag it slowly across the bottom.
It is nice to be on the water by myself sans the steady drone of competing outboards. On a brisk spring day when the “yip yip yip” of wandering coyotes, wing whistle of fast-flying goldeneyes and soft plop of my jig penetrate the quiet. Only one “eater” size walleye ends up in the box, but new spots were found where I might hook one on a return trip.
As for this busy retiree, jigging for complacent walleye sure beats pruning fruit trees or cleaning out the garage. Plus, boats are not like golf clubs. They should be used all year round, rain or shine, sleet or snow, hot or cold. After all, there is no in-between season when it comes to fishing for walleye.
Dennis Dauble is a retired fisheries scientist and outdoor writer. For more stories about fish and fishing in the mid-Columbia region, see DennisDaubleBooks.com.
Comments